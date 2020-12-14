Chelsea are believed to be keen to offload five players in January including Baba Rahman, a target for a host of Championship clubs including Derby County, Watford and Middlesbrough.

The Express have reported that the Blues want to trim their squad of a handful of first-team players, with Ghanaian international left-back Baba Rahman high on that list.

Rahman was signed by the Stamford Bridge club in 2015 from Augsburg for £14 million, but has not played a match for them in more than four years.

In that time he has had loan spells across Europe, including with Schalke in Germany, French club Reims, and in Spain with Mallorca.

A number of Championship clubs reported interest in a loan deal for the 26-year-old last summer, but Rahman was unable to secure a move.

Both Derby and Middlesbrough were known to have made approaches for the defender, who has 28 caps for his country, while Watford were also hopeful of tying up a deal.

Nothing came to fruition but with Chelsea still keen to move the player on in the upcoming January window, an opportunity has opened once more for clubs to make a play.

Those Championship clubs interested could face some tough competition, however, with Premier League side Leeds United also reported to be interested in his signature.

Having played in four of Europe’s big five leagues, there is also likely to be some degree of interest from abroad if Rahman wants to continue playing in a major league and a reasonable deal can be agreed.