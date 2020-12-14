Phil Parkinson is not interested in a return to Bradford City, according to a report by the Telegraph and Argus.

The Bantams are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Stuart McCall and have been linked with their former boss.

However, he is not tempted by a second spell at Valley Parade and the League Two side will have to look elsewhere.

Parkinson, who is 53 years old, is currently available after being sacked by Sunderland last month.

Impressive spell…

He managed Bradford from 2011 to 2016 and was a widely popular figure at the club. He got the Bantams promoted to League One and to the League Cup final during his time at the club.

Career to date…

Parkinson started his managerial career with spells at Colchester United, Hull City and Charlton Athletic but it was with Bradford where he enjoyed the most success.

He moved to Bolton Wanderers four years ago and did well with the Trotters as well under tough circumstances, getting them promoted to the Championship and keeping them up the season after.

Sunderland came calling in October last year but he struggled with the North East outfit.

Bradford fans may have been excited when their managerial vacancy arose that Parkinson could come back for round two, but it appears unlikely he’ll be going back to Valley Parade any time soon.

The fourth tier side have a big decision to make on their new boss.

The72 picked out five early candidates for the vacant position after the news of McCall’s sacking broke yesterday.

Did you want Parkinson back, Bradford fans?