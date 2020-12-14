Chelsea are closely monitoring Marc Guehi’s performances on loan at Swansea City, as per a report by The Athletic.

Frank Lampard’s side have been impressed by the defender’s progress so far and are considering making him part of their first-team next season.

Attracting interest…

Guehi, who is 20 years old, is also attracting the attention of clubs from elsewhere who may be interested in taking him on loan in the next campaign. Chelsea have a decision to make on what to do with him next summer.

For now, he will stay at the Liberty Stadium for the rest of his loan spell and try and help Steve Cooper’s side gain promotion to the Premier League.

The England Under-21 international joined the Swans in January and finished the end of the last campaign with the Welsh side before re-signing for them in the last transfer window.

He is enjoying getting regular senior football under his belt and is benefiting because of it.

Career to date…

Guehi started his career at Cray Wanderers before Chelsea lured him into their academy. He has risen up through the youth ranks at Stamford Bridge and was handed his first-team debut last term in a League Cup tie against Grimsby Town.

He has since played once more for Frank Lampard’s men but is being talked about as someone to play a part for them next season.

Guehi will look to continue to put in solid performances for Swansea and looks set for a very bright future in the game.

Will Guehi be in Chelsea's first-team next season?