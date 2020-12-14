Wayne Rooney has received an endorsement for his hopes of being appointed Derby County manager by former Rams player Rob Lee.

England’s record goalscorer has been in caretaker charge of the club since the end of November, having initially been part of a four-man team of coaches leading the team following the sacking of Phillip Cocu.

Under his lone guidance Derby are unbeaten in five matches, drawing four and winning one away at Millwall.

The Rams remain in big trouble in the Championship relegation zone but one former player has seen enough to believe that Rooney should be given the job on a permanent basis.

READ: Spurs join Dortmund in race to sign Championship youngster

Lee, himself a former England international who played for Derby in the early 2000s after lengthy spells at Charlton Athletic and Newcastle United, told Football FanCast that he could see no better man available for the job.

Responding to speculation that one of Rooney’s Three Lions peers, such as Aston Villa assistant head coach John Terry, could be given the role, he said: “If you’re going to give it to someone like that, you might as well give it to Rooney. Why give it to John Terry or Ashley Cole if Rooney is there?

“He’s already being paid by the club, his stature is as good as them, he’s as inexperienced as they are – I know John Terry’s been assistant to Dean Smith at Aston Villa, but he’s never been a manager.

“Not saying he won’t be good, but Rooney’s already there, I don’t see why you would pay more money for those players if you’re going to go down that route.

“If you’re going for an experienced manager, like Sam Allardyce, then it’s different. Maybe Rooney could near underneath him? But it totally depends on who takes over the club.”

Terry and Rooney are currently the two favourites with the bookies, with Swansea City boss Steve Cooper also a fancied candidate for the role.

Under the former Everton and Manchester United forward, Derby have so far been solid if not spectacular, conceding only twice but also scoring just three times themselves.

In his first two matches in sole charge they drew with promoted sides Wycombe Wanderers and Coventry City, and since that win at the Den they have recorded back-to-back goalless stalemates with Brentford and Stoke City.