Arsenal defender William Saliba wants to stay in the UK, according to a report by The Athletic.

The Gunners are expected to loan him out this winter for him to get some more first-team experience under his belt.

Championship links…

Saliba, who is 19 years old, was linked with Championship duo Watford and Brentford in the last transfer window, as covered by The72, as well as current table toppers Norwich City.

He signed for Arsenal for a hefty £27 million (as per Transfermarkt) last year from Saint Etienne and spent last season back on loan with the French side.

Lack of opportunities…

The France Under-20 international then linked up with Arsenal this summer but has struggled for opportunities. Mikel Arteta’s side are set to ship him out in the upcoming January transfer window and he is an option for clubs in the Championship.

Saliba is still young and needs to get some experience of playing regular senior football under his belt.

Career to date…

He had spells at local side AS Bondy and FC Montfermeil before Saint Etienne signed him in 2016.

Saliba went onto make 19 appearances for the Ligue 1 outfit before Arsenal signed him, before playing 17 times back on loan there last season.

A loan move away this winter would provide him with an opportunity to get some game time and Watford, Brentford and Norwich could try and reignite their summer interest.

He is a name for their fans to keep an eye on going into the next transfer window.

Should Saliba move to the Championship?