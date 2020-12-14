Doncaster Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin has given a strong indication that the club will be willing to back manager Darren Moore in the transfer market, with the League One club aiming for a promotion push.

Rovers have made a promising start to the season, and are just one place off the play-offs after an excellent performance in a 2-1 win over Gillingham at the weekend.

Having already taken the scalps of Portsmouth, Ipswich Town, Lincoln City and Blackpool this season, there is every chance of the club making a sustained play-off push.

The board met last week to discuss budget plans for this window and beyond, according to the Doncaster Free Press, to whom Baldwin has indicated that the club owners are prepared to back Moore if Doncaster remain in with a good shout of promotion.

“The owners are very happy with the progress that Darren has made with the team and if we are still by January around the play-off area they have been clear that they want to support us in having a very good second half of the season,” Baldwin told the Free Press.

“We targeted the top six at the start of the season.

“Darren will be talking to the owners about whether he believes we need to strengthen and if so what he feels we need, and I would expect those to be very productive conversations.”

Talks will take place between Baldwin and the former West Bromwich Albion manager this week, with January plans under discussion as well potential contract negotiations with players who are out of contract at the end of the season.

Key players including Brad Halliday, Reece James, Joe Wright and Joe Wright are on deals which will expire at the end of this campaign, but Baldwin said that any deals Moore wanted concluded should be done “in January, or at the latest in February”.

The chief executive also insisted that players would not need to sold in the near future, stressing that the club do not need to sell to “balance the books.”

There are five matches still remaining for Doncaster before the transfer window opens, beginning with a home clash against Swindon Town tomorrow night.