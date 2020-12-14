Portsmouth winger Ryan Williams has dropped a major hint on his future by stating that he would “love to stay” at the League One club.

The former Fulham, Barnsley and Rotherham United player is in his second spell at Fratton Park, but is out of contract at the end of the season.

But the Australian has said that he is eager to agree a deal on fresh terms when the club are ready to negotiate.

READ: Spurs join Dortmund in race to sign Championship youngster

Speaking to The News, 27-year-old Williams said about a new deal: “I’ve not had any contact about that.

“I’m just enjoying where I am at the moment and I’m sure there’s a conversation to be had down the line or when they’re ready.

“Of course, I’d definitely love to stay. My family is settled down here, I love it and I know what sort of force we would be if we were to get up to the Championship.

“It’s exciting and I’d definitely love to stay.”

The Australia international first moved to England to sign for Pompey in 2010, making four first-team appearances before being captured by Fulham.

Williams only played three matches in three years at Craven Cottage but had a number of loan spells, including a season at Oxford United.

He also played a handful of games on loan at Barnsley in 2014-15, and in the following summer the Reds snapped him on a permanent basis.

After two years struggling to make a consistent impact as a first-team starter, albeit making 16 Championship appearances in the latter, Williams secured a move across South Yorkshire to join Rotherham United.

He quickly became a regular at the New York Stadium, playing 88 matches as he helped them to promotion from League One in his first season before contributing to their unsuccessful attempts to stay up the following year.

Williams left at the end of his contract in 2019 and returned to Fratton Park, where he has been pushing for a third League One promotion of his career.

Portsmouth are currently third in the table, after Williams scored both goals in a 2-0 win at Ipswich Town last weekend.