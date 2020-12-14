Portsmouth’s Ronan Curtis has seemingly ruled himself out of a January move from the club – the likes Blackburn Rovers and Derby County have been linked with the winger over summer.

Curtis, 24, joined Portsmouth from Derry City ahead of the 2018/19 season.

He’s since proved a keen acquisition having reached double-figures for league goals in his opening two seasons, scoring four in 16 this time round.

Last summer, all of Blackburn, Derby and Leeds United were in the race to sign Curtis.

Nothing would avail though and Curtis remains with Pompey in League One, hoping to bring Championship football back to Fratton Park under Kenny Jackett.

Speaking to the News, Curtis was quick to mention his desire to remain at Portsmouth this season, and to help the club back into the second-tier.

“We want to get there as a team and stride on,” he said. “Everyone in the changing room, everyone league wants to get to the Championship

“Any player would be silly to say they don’t want to test themselves at the next level. We’re doing well and hopefully we get to the end of the season and do it.” Portsmouth currently sit 3rd in the League One table. They’ve had a good showing this season and look good for at least a top-six finish, having claimed an impressive 2-0 win at promotion rivals Ipswich Town at the weekend.

“I want to better myself and get to the Premier League one day but hopefully we go up here,” Curtis continued. “I’ve got to start here, hopefully we go up and then see what happens.