Bohemians’ Danny grant is hoping to have his future sorted by Christmas, having seen a bid from Huddersfield Town ‘knocked back’ by his club.

The 20-year-old winger is out-of-contract next summer.

Both Huddersfield and Hull City are interested in the signing, but either side would have to cough up £100,000 compensation if they want Grant next month.

Yesterday, it was reported that Bohemians had rejected a ‘derisory’ offer from Town.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Grant issued this Christmas ‘plea’ to his potential suitors.

“I haven’t set myself a deadline but I’d like to have it sorted before Christmas so I know what I’m doing in the New Year.”

Grant has this season scored seven goals in 17 league appearances for Bohemians.

He’s a widely-revered youngster on Irish shores and his move to England looks imminent, but who that might be with remains unclear.

Huddersfield Town obviously have the upper hand being in the Championship, but the Irish outfit seem keen on holding out for a larger offer for Grant next month.

A pre-contract deal is obviously on the cards and Huddersfield will try and work the best deal for them as they have an eye on other transfer dealings next month.

Carlos Corberan’s side head to Coventry City in the Championship this weekend – another tall order for the Terriers and against a plucky side in Coventry.

The Spaniard needs a strong result tp counteract their 5-0 whitewash at the hands of Bournemouth last weekend, as they look for a top-half spot going into New Year.