Former Birmingham City man Cheick Keita has started training with Serie B leaders Salernitana.

Keita, 24, sign for Gianfranco Zola’s Birmingham City ahead of the 2016/17 season.

Joining from Serie B’s current bottom club Entella, the Malian wing-back would sign a three-and-a-half year deal with Blues.

The deal cost Birmingham City upwards of £2million and in his three seasons with the club, Keita would make just 11 Championship appearances, all without scoring.

Having spent the 2017/18 season on-loan at Bologna, Keita would spend the next in Belgium with Eupen, before remaining at St Andrew’s last time round.

Making a few matchday squads, Keita would not be handed a single appearance last season, before his timely summer release.

Now though, Keita looks set to make a return to football and with Serie B high-flyers Salernitana.

As for Birmingham, their rebuild under Aitor Karanka continues.

A 1-0 defeat at home to Watford last weekend leaves them in 16th-place of the Championship table going into this week’s fixture at Cardiff City.

They’ve lacked a lot of firepower this season having scored just 14 goals in their opening 18 Championship games, and fans might feel that Karanka could’ve used a player like Keita.

Many managers proved unable to get the best out of Keita but Karanka brings a new type of experience to the club – he could well have held the key to making Keita’s transfer worthwhile.

All is said and done now though, as Birmingham look to climb into the mid-table perch with a win in South Wales on Wednesday night.