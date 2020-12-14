Former Fulham youngster and current MK Dons man Matthew Sorinola is being linked with a host of clubs, Middlesbrough being one.

TEAMtalk reported yesterday that Sorinola is being monitored by a number of clubs, with all of Burnley, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Newcastle United, West Brom and West Ham being linked.

Whilst in the Championship, Bournemouth, Brentford and Middlesbrough are in the running.

The 19-year-old spent seven seasons in the Fulham academy from 2009 to 2016.

He left the club to join Dons’ youth set-up and in 2019 would sign his first professional contract with the club.

Now having worked his way into starting contention, Sorinola has this season featured 11 times in League One.

He looks to be another youngster who’s left the academy of a bigger clubs, headed down the leagues and looks set for a quick return.

Fulham may well be ruing their decision to see Sorinola leave for MK Dons in 2017, but he could yet make his Premier League return with any one of six top-flight teams.

That’s not to discount the Championship suitors though.

At 19, Sorinola might be considering how realistic his chance of first-team football will be in the top-flight, whereas at a team like Middlesbrough, a starting spot might be easier to come by.

Neil Warnock’s side look a much stronger outfit than they did this time last year.

The veteran gaffer though will be gunning to bolster his side in January, as he looks for an incredible fourth promotion into the Premier League.