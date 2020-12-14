Kevin Phillips has told Football Insider that he believes Sunderland will sell Aiden McGeady next month.

The Irishman has been recalled into the starting line-up since Lee Johnson’s appointment.

He’s started two of the last three games for Sunderland and was at the centre of fans’ praise after his side’s 4-0 win at Lincoln City in League One.

Formerly of Celtic, Spartak Moscow, Everton, Sheffield Wednesday and Preston, the 34-year-old has led a contested career of late.

Having joined Sunderland ahead of the 2017/18 season McGeady has often struggled for consistency.

Be that through bad luck with injuries or just general form, the former Republic of Ireland international looked to be heading towards the Sunderland exit.

READ: Celtic, Rangers links to EFL youngster ‘intensify’

Having been exiled under Phil Parkinson, his emergence under Johnson has shocked fans.

But it’s also pleased a lot of them.

McGeady remains a special player and his reintroduction to the team has given them that bit of spark that was so evidently missing under Parkinson.

Having recently returned to action it seems unlikely that Johnson will now want to sell McGeady next month.

His contract at the Stadium of Light expires next summer and so Sunderland might just that let run out – a renewal seems unlikely no matter how well he goes on to perform under Johnson.

Next up for Sunderland is the visit of AFC Wimbledon in midweek, with a win able to see Johnson’s new side into the top-six.