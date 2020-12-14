Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell sustained a ‘serious’ knee injury in last week’s defeat to Cardiff City, and could miss the remainder of the season.

It’s a cruel blow to Campbell and Stoke City.

The ex-Manchester City youngster has this season proved a hugely influential player for Stoke, scoring six goals in 16 Championship appearances so far.

His form has landed him in the transfer spotlight with both Burnley and Rangers being linked, but for Stoke insisting the 20-year-old is not for sale.

Now though, Campbell faces the rest of the season on the sidelines.

Michael O’Neill will no doubt be looking for replacement goals next month and one report has suggested that Watford striker Andre Gray could be a short-term solution.

The 29-year-old has led a contested career.

Having burst through the Football League pyramid with the likes of Luton Town, Brentford and Burnley, Gray would be snapped up by Watford ahead of the 2017/18 season.

Since then, Gray has managed 15 league goals in 89 league appearances for the Hornets.

This time round under Vladimir Ivic and back in the Championship, Gray has managed just the one goal in six league outings.

A January loan might be on the cards for the 29-year-old after falling out of contention under Ivic, and Stoke could well be a realistic destination.

O’Neill will need someone to come in and replace Campbell’s goals – this could be just the oppurtunity Gray needs to revitalise his dwindling career.