Former Huddersfield Town youngster Cedwyn Scott is on trial with League Two side Carlisle United.

Now aged 22, Scott was in the Terriers’ academy from 2014 to 2018.

He left for Dundee ahead of the 2017/18 campaign having never made a first-team appearance for Huddersfield, going on to make three Scottish Premiership appearances in his first season with the club.

Having spent time out on loan in the lower Scottish leagues, Dundee released Scott last year.

Spells in non-league football with Dunston UTS and currently Hebburn Town have landed Scott a trial with Carlisle, and manager Chris Beech told News and Star the forward is impressing.