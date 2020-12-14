Ex-Huddersfield Town youngster Cedwyn Scott nearing Carlisle United deal
Former Huddersfield Town youngster Cedwyn Scott is on trial with League Two side Carlisle United.
Now aged 22, Scott was in the Terriers’ academy from 2014 to 2018.
He left for Dundee ahead of the 2017/18 campaign having never made a first-team appearance for Huddersfield, going on to make three Scottish Premiership appearances in his first season with the club.
Having spent time out on loan in the lower Scottish leagues, Dundee released Scott last year.
Spells in non-league football with Dunston UTS and currently Hebburn Town have landed Scott a trial with Carlisle, and manager Chris Beech told News and Star the forward is impressing.
“He’s done well,” he said of Scott’s initial week-long trial. “He’s trained two or three times and we’ve got a reserve game against Fleetwood on Wednesday – it’ll be a good opportunity to see him play in that against other professional players.”
Scott then could yet land himself a professional contract with Carlisle.
Few Huddersfield fans will remember his name but should be go on to sign a deal with Carlisle and prove a success, it might leave a sour taste.
Carlos Corberan’s side were demolished 5-0 by Bournemouth at the weekend and their progression only seems to be stunting.
They’ve made a lot of poor signings in the past few seasons and are now seemingly paying the price.
More focus on youth might be the answer, and giving more players like Scott the chance to prove themselves in the first-team might be a start.