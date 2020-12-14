Aberdeen are ready to hand Ross Stewart a pre-contract deal next month – the Ross County striker was linked with Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Stoke City last summer.

The 24-year-old netted seven goals in 21 league games for Ross County last season.

His form made him the subject of transfer speculation last summer and all of Blackburn, Boro and Stoke were linked.

County would make it clear that Stewart ‘would not leave on the cheap’ though, and it seemingly deterred the Championship trio.

Now entering his final contracted year at the club, speculation is starting to emerge once again about his future and reports from Daily Record claim that Aberdeen will make contact next month.

Manager Derek McInnes is reportedly ready to offer Stewart a pre-contract deal next month, having long held an interest in the 24-year-old.

Blackburn, Boro and Stoke then could miss out on Stewart.

His summer links to the Championship weren’t surprising given how highly-rate he’s rated up in Scotland, and Aberdeen’s eagerness to secure him next month suggests he’s still hot property.

That is despite him only scoring twice in 17 league games this season.

Nevertheless, all the aforementioned teams could do with bolstering their sides next month – of the three though, perhaps Middlesbrough could most benefit from signing a striker.

Be that permanently or agreeing a pre-contract deal for next time round, Stewart could yet come back under Neil Warnock’s radar, but they’ll have to vie with Aberdeen is they’re to seal a pre-contract next month.