When it comes to bargain deals, teams in the Championship should look no further than the Scottish Premiership- in preparation for both the summer and the rest of the season.

Blackburn Rovers, in particular, could benefit from opting for additions from Scotland, especially when looking at the out of contract stars ready to be snapped up on a pre-contract deal in the forthcoming January window.

In one swoop, Tony Mowbray could secure his next star for next season courtesy of the Scottish Premiership.

Declan Gallagher

So far this season, Rovers’ problems have not come in the final third, but, instead, the defensive third- particularly against teams in the top six.

Tony Mowbray will be desperate to add an experienced defender ahead of next season and could turn to Motherwell’s Declan Gallagher to put an end to his side’s lack of consistency at the back.

The 29-year-old only has six months remaining on his contract, therefore leaving him able to negotiate a pre-contract arrangement with other clubs from January.

Ash Taylor

Having arrived in Aberdeen just last season, Ash Taylor’s contract is set to expire as soon as this summer- again leaving other clubs with the chance to secure a free deal.

As previously mentioned, too, Rovers are in desperate need of an experienced figure within the backline- something Taylor would provide in abundance.

Aaron Tshibola

Of course, it is not just experience that will be welcomed at Ewood Park, but also those in the prime years of their career. This leaves Kilmarnock’s Aaron Tshibola as a realistic option for Blackburn to secure on a pre-contract deal in January.

The 25-year-old has had spells in English football before, too, with Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest among the clubs he has featured for.

Now, the chance presents itself for a return to the Championship; a return Tony Mowbray could facilitate.