Sheffield Wednesday and their manager Tony Pulis are in dire need of reinforcements in the January transfer window.

Bottom of the Championship table and yet to win in seven matches since the appointment of Pulis, the Owls are approaching a crucial month in their bid for survival.

It is a club of great stature with a manager of great pedigree, but a move to the side propping up the whole division will be a tough sell to many prospective signings.

Here are three players who have been linked with a move to Hillsborough.

Dwight Gayle

Newcastle United striker Gayle scored the winner on his return from injury for the Premier League club last weekend, and continuing that form may scupper the queue of Championship clubs eying his signature.

Wednesday are among the clubs who have been linked with the 31-year-old, but if he’s available Pulis may just be able to gain an edge having worked with the player before at Crystal Palace.

Sydney van Hooijdonk

The son of ex-Celtic and Nottingham Forest striker Pierre van Hooijdonk, Sydney has been strongly linked with the club in the past week and provides another potential solution to their struggles up front.

The Dutchman is looking to move out of current club NAC Breda, keen on following his father into British football, and could even be able on a free transfer.

Jazz Richards

Pulis’ concerns of a disjointed squad could be aided by sorting out a deal for free agent and former Welsh international Richards.

The ex-Cardiff City player is primarily a left-back – a particular area where Wednesday are short – but can fill in elsewhere too and would be a very useful addition if their reported interest comes to fruition.