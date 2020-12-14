QPR currently sit not far outside the relegation zone and may well be looking over their shoulder as the teams below them begin to pick up points.

The Championship side will be hoping to add some more firepower to the side in January and with continuing concerns that Bright Osayi-Samuel may leave in January, it will be important to add to the side.

Here are four players QPR have been linked with as we head towards the window…

Lassine Sinayoko

QPR have been linked to Auxerre striker Sinayoko after his explosive start to the season in the CFA.

Sinayoko has six goals in nine games so far this season while also chipping in with a couple of assists.

The forward may well be a cheap option for QPR as they look to bolster their forward depth.

Thomas Eisfeld

Since the departure of Ebere Eze in the summer, QPR have lacked a fair bit of creativity and are targeting Eisfeld who’s contract with VFL Bochum is due to expire in 2021.

Eisfeld was once compared to Robert Pires by Arsene Wenger and now finds himself in the 2.Bundesliga but with his contact expiring in 2021, QPR may look to get him on a free transfer in July rather than paying in January.

Siriki Dembele

Dembele has had a good start to the season for Peterborough United in League One which has lead to interest from a variety of clubs, including QPR.

Dembele is a tricky player and knows where the back of the net is. He is similar to Osayi-Samuel in how he plays but he may be a difficult one to prize away from his current team,

Alex Mowatt

Mowatt was linked with the club back in the summer and this could be a transfer that resurfaces in January with QPR looking to strengthen as they look to push away from the drop zone.

Mowatt has been a key player for Barnsley this season and he could be what QPR need in terms of creativity and tenacity in midfield.