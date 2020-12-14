Barnsley’s great form under head coach Valerien Ismael means that they are looking up rather than down the Championship table approaching the half-way mark in the season.

With a healthy gap to the relegation zone, their needs in January are less pressing than they might have been, but there are still plenty of potential deals to be done to improve the squad.

Here are four players who have been linked with a move to Oakwell.

Ben Whiteman

Doncaster Rovers captain Ben Whiteman was one of Barnsley’s top targets in the summer transfer window, and he remains an attractive player to the club.

Having oozed class in League One, Whiteman is well worth a step up to the second tier, but a bigger offer may be needed this time to get the midfielder across South Yorkshire.

Liam Kitching

Barnsley have been strongly linked with Forest Green Rovers defender Liam Kitching, who has impressed this season in League Two.

The 21-year-old is from Yorkshire, having progressed through the Leeds United academy, and a move to the very youth-focused Reds would bring great potential for both club and player.

Sorba Thomas

Another young player who Barnsley are believed to be keeping close tabs on, and another with strong potential, is Boreham Wood winger Sobra Thomas.

Thomas, who is also 21, has reportedly had interest from a number of Championship outfits including the Oakwell club, and would be an exciting edition and good fit.

Matty James

Currently at the club on loan from Leicester City until January, a decision will need to be made soon on the future of midfielder Matty James.

The 29-year-old is a favourite at the club and has done well under Ismael, and the club are hoping to be able to strike a deal for the rest of the season.