Huddersfield Town made some smart signings over the summer, and on occasions looked towards the European market, which has served them well in the past.

Dutch Midfielder Carel Eiting was one of their recent arrivals from abroad, arriving at Huddersfield on loan from Dutch giants Ajax. Here I take a look at how he’s got on in West Yorkshire so far.

Since arriving at Huddersfield in September, Eiting has made 14 appearances for the Terriers, and scored three times for the Yorkshire side, including a lovely goal away at Stoke a couple of weeks ago

A clever, creative midfielder Eiting has already displayed his passing skills, and according to infogol has completed 81% of his 288 passes. Unsurprising for a midfielder on loan at the club from one of the best footballing sides in Europe.

Another impressive element of Eiting’s game has been his versatility. The Dutchman has proved himself to be a dependable option for head coach Carlos Corberan.

Featuring in three different roles within midfield, as an attacking midfielder, central midfielder, and defensive midfielder respectively. With Eiting’s willingness to learn and offer himself to the team in different positions, he will always give himself a chance of starting games.

Perhaps the only thing that can stop Carel Eiting is injuries. The Dutchman has had his career so far hindered by recurring knee problems, that Huddersfield will have to manage if they’re to get the best out of the 22 year old. An example of this was on Saturday when the Terriers rested him.

Carel Eiting looks like an extremely talented young midfielder, who’s already finding his feet in the championship. If he can cope with the physical demands of the league, and keep his injury problems at bay, he may establish himself as one of Huddersfield’s key players, in a position where competition is high.