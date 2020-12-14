Nottingham Forest find themselves down towards the bottom of the Championship as we approach the January window despite the massive influx of players that came through the door in the summer.

Most of those players were signed by then manager Sabri Lamouchi so Chris Hughton will be hoping that January will be the time he can bring in his own players.

Here are four players who have been linked with the Reds as we head towards the transfer window:

Jack Byrne

The midfielder had a fantastic couple of years with Shamrock Rovers but now he is being touted to join the Championship side Nottingham Forest when he becomes a free agent on December 31st.

He is a creative player who could hold the key to unlock opposition defences, something Hughton’s side has been missing.

Simon Terrode

The 32-year-old was a target for Forest in the summer before joining Hamburg and he is somebody that the Reds are looking to go back in for in Janaury.

Terrode has scored 11 goals in 11 games for Hamburg this season and if he is to join the Reds, he could well be the man to grab the goals to steer them away from the drop zone.

Jorge Grant

Grant is actually a product of the Nottingham Forest academy but was allowed to leave for Lincoln in 2019.

Now it seems as though the Reds are back in for their former player as they look to add that creative spark to their team.

The midfielder has been one of the key players in the Lincoln side as they sit towards the top of League One.

Kamil Grosicki

Grosicki was a target for Forest in the summer but it looks as though they will be back in for the West Brom winger in January but face competition from Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

The tricky winger was supposed to join in the summer but complications at the last minute meant he would stay in the West Midlands.

A move would help both sides as Grosicki looks to get game time ahead of Euro 2021 and Forest look to add creativity and pace.