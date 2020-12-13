Football is a results-driven affair and the driving force of these results was what saw the end of Stuart McCall’s third reign as manager of Bradford City.

It was a pitiful run of ill-form, five consecutive League Two losses interspersed with a cup reverse, that was enough to spur City’s owners into action.

Loss after loss – fan disgruntlement understandable

After being plagued by inconsistencies last season, ending 9th when Covid-19 closed down League Two, there was optimism amongst Bantams fans. After all, they finished just four points shy of what would have been the play-off places.

However, it was obvious from the off that this was not going to happen. Once they hit the slide, Bantams fans saw their side slip further and further into the mire. Ahead of the 3-1 loss against Oldham Athletic that sealed McCall’s fate, City being next-to-bottom was their lowest position since 1966.

Faced with that stat, you can more than understand the disgruntlement being felt by Bradford fans and the calls for McCall’s head to roll.

Fingers pointing but not all at McCall

Of course, the manager is the figurehead and it is he who pays the ultimate price. Fans rightly call for a change at the head of the side when results go wrong. However, as local reporter for the Telegraph and Argus, Simon Parker, points out there are fingers that must be pointed elsewhere:

RE McCall – there are several #bcafc players who need to take a close look in the mirror today.

Fans could be back for the next home game – and will demand immediate payback for the sacking of a club hero … — Simon Parker (@ParkerTandA) December 13, 2020

The above is something that many City fans have been commenting on – the role and performance of the players themselves in this debacle start of a campaign. Below is a selection of their comments.

‘Let down by a woeful group’ – some Bradford City fans angry at squad

Stuart McCall will always be a city legend in my eyes, he genuinely has the club in his heart. He has been let down by a woeful group of players, woeful. #bcafc — Thomas Duffy (@ThomasDuffy) December 13, 2020

While McCall was at fault for certain things, the players have let him down as well, they have a lot to answer for #bcafc — Andrew Higginson (@AndieHigginson) December 13, 2020

I hope none of the players come on social media saying how sorry they are that McCall's gone! 🤬 #takealonglookinthemirror #bcafc — Andyone (@firthya) December 13, 2020

Every #bcafc player owes Mccall and the fans an apology. Truly the worst players I've seen at this club. — Abdul Khaliq ✊🏽 (@akhaliqinnit) December 13, 2020

Stuart McCall is a legend of Bradford city good luck for the future,thanks for the passion and the effort shame the players didn't show any. Gutted for him. Another manager has his work cut out with this squad. #bcafc — Johnny Hargreaves (@jono12b) December 13, 2020

It hasn't worked out well for McCall this time but I agree with him there's players at our club who are stealing a wage for a living. Whilst these players are at the club it doesn't matter who we bring in #bcafc https://t.co/z9fiuYoZP6 — Phil BCAFC (@PhilBradbury87) December 13, 2020

And when you add in McCall's 460 appearances as a player, this is a man who has represented Bradford City as a player and manager on 718 occasions. His service to #bcafc will always be remembered. As will the way these players failed to deliver even an ounce of the fight he had. — Bantams Heritage (@BantamsHeritage) December 13, 2020

Are Bradford City players partly to blame for this horrible start to the season?