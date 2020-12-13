Football is a results-driven affair and the driving force of these results was what saw the end of Stuart McCall’s third reign as manager of Bradford City.

It was a pitiful run of ill-form, five consecutive League Two losses interspersed with a cup reverse, that was enough to spur City’s owners into action.

Loss after loss – fan disgruntlement understandable

After being plagued by inconsistencies last season, ending 9th when Covid-19 closed down League Two, there was optimism amongst Bantams fans. After all, they finished just four points shy of what would have been the play-off places.

However, it was obvious from the off that this was not going to happen. Once they hit the slide, Bantams fans saw their side slip further and further into the mire. Ahead of the 3-1 loss against Oldham Athletic that sealed McCall’s fate, City being next-to-bottom was their lowest position since 1966.

Faced with that stat, you can more than understand the disgruntlement being felt by Bradford fans and the calls for McCall’s head to roll.

Fingers pointing but not all at McCall

Of course, the manager is the figurehead and it is he who pays the ultimate price. Fans rightly call for a change at the head of the side when results go wrong. However, as local reporter for the Telegraph and Argus, Simon Parker, points out there are fingers that must be pointed elsewhere:

The above is something that many City fans have been commenting on – the role and performance of the players themselves in this debacle start of a campaign. Below is a selection of their comments.

‘Let down by a woeful group’ – some Bradford City fans angry at squad

