Barrow have sacked David Dunn, as announced on their official club website. Here are five early candidates to replace him-

Paul Hurst

He may see this as an ideal opportunity to get back into the dugout and has been available since parting company with fellow League Two side Scunthorpe United in January.



Danny Grainger

The current Workington manager could be considered by the Bluebirds. The 34-year-old is a young and upcoming manager and may look to get a foot in the door in the Football League.

Graham Alexander

Could Barrow offer him a swift return to the game? He was sacked by Salford City last month despite guiding the Ammies to promotion from the National League last year. He has previously managed the likes of Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe and is a decent option if he fancies the move to Holker Street.

Graham Coughlan

He is another boss who is free and an option for Barrow. The Irishman will have a point to prove with his latest spell at Mansfield Town not working out. He left League One side Bristol Rovers to take over the Stags 12 months ago but was dismissed after a poor start to this season.

Clint Hill

The ex-Tranmere Rovers, QPR and Carlisle United defender is currently the assistant manager at Fleetwood but could be tempted to become a number one in the near future. The 42-year-old could be considered by Barrow as they look for someone to come in and keep them up this term.



Sad to see Dunn go, Barrow fans?