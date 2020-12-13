Braford City have today parted ways with manager Stuart McCall.

The Bantams parted ways with McCall after a fifth-straight league defeat v Oldham Athletic yesterday leaves them 22nd in the League Two table.

Already, Bradford fans are starting to react to the talk of ex-Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate being a potential replacement.

Commenting on the news, The Sun journalist Alan Nixon said:

Don’t think there’s an actual favourite at this point. https://t.co/TBH3K2XwF7 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 13, 2020

The 40-year-old had a prestigious playing career, representing he likes of Middlesbrough, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid, as well as being capped eight times for England.

He was handed the permanent Middlesbrough job in June 2019.

Lasting 41 games in charge and winning just nine of them, Woodgate was sacked and replaced on the very same day with Neil Warnock in June this year.

Since, Boro have gone on to become play-off contenders under the veteran gaffer, with Woodgate having been without a job since.

Now though, Woodgate’s name is appearing amongst Bradford City fans online.

It looks to be a contested appointment should it happen – his Middlesbrough spell was fairly dire and fans were glad to see the back of him.

But he remains a young and hungry manager, and someone with a wealth of playing experience.

Woodgate would’ve learned a lot about management in his first year with Boro and to see him being mentioned for the Bradford job might show his willingness to drop down the leagues, and give management another crack.

An interesting rumour to keep an eye on.