Derby County will be looking at bringing in reinforcements in January as they look to get out of the bottom three and into safety.

The Rams have gone five games unbeaten over recent weeks, keeping three clean sheets in the process but putting the ball in the net has been the main problem Wayne Rooney’s men have faced.

Here are four players Derby have been linked with ahead of January:

Matty Longstaff

The first player Derby have been linked with is Newcastle midfielder Matty Longstaff.

Longstaff could add depth to the Rams who could end up with a depleting squad if they pick up a couple of injuries.

The midfielder was a breakout star in the Newcastle side but has seen his chances limited this season and with a loan move looking likely, Derby may swoop in to secure his services.

Serdar Dursun

This is a transfer that has been in the works since the summer but Derby are reportedly interested in going after Darmstadt striker Dursun again in January.

The big forward has been in fine form this season but may well force a move away from Darmstadt leading Derby to make an offer in January as they look to bolster their forward options.

Keinan Davis

Another player the Rams were in for during the summer was Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis and this could well resurface during the next few weeks with the club desperate to sign a striker.

Davis helped Aston Villa survive last season and his physical presence could well suit the Championship and how the Rams want to play.

Joe Pigott

The third striker on this list is AFC Wimbledon forward Joe Pigott as the 27-year-old is linked with a move to Derby according to the Birmingham Mail.

Pigott has been in great form for the League One side and fits the profile in what Derby are looking for in a striker.

There may well be question marks on if he can cut it at Championship level but is an option Derby could well take a punt on.