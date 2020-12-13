Huddersfield Town aren’t expected to be too active in the upcoming transfer window, but their horrific performance at Bournemouth yesterday may have changed things.

The Terriers appear to lack depth, and need fresh faces in the upcoming transfer window, here are three players they’ve been linked with.

Danny Grant

In recent days Huddersfield Town have been strongly linked with young Irish star Danny Grant, who currently plays for Bohemians in Ireland. With some reports in Ireland claiming that Huddersfield Town have had a bid rejected, for the young attacker.

Grant undoubtedly would be a great signing for the Terriers, and would add to the attacking fire power they’re missing, due to the injury of Josh Koroma. Grant’s contract soon expires with Bohemians, and Huddersfield may feel confident off striking a cut price deal with The Gypsies.

Pablo Hernandez

Pablo Hernandez is another player being linked with a switch to the Terriers. The Spaniard is no stranger to Huddersfield head coach Carlos Corberan and could join him at Huddersfield next month.

While Hernandez is now 35 and certainly past the best days of his career, he would still be a top player in the second tier of English football, as he demonstrated with his performances for Huddersfield West Yorkshire rivals Leeds United last season. Don’t be surprised if a move materialises in January, as Corberan is clearly keen on his countryman.

Rolando Aarons

Another attacking option Huddersfield are considering for January is Newcastle winger Rolando Aarons.

The Jamaican born winger is out of favour with Newcastle, and although Huddersfield were beaten by the clock in their attempts to sign him on deadline day of the summer window, they are expected to conclude a deal in January.