Not only did Cardiff City miss out on the all-important three points against Swansea City, but, the loss also condemned them to yet another derby day defeat.

The defeat sees Neil Harris’ side slump to 10th in the Championship standings- five points away from the top six. It was yet another stale and frustrating display from the Welsh side, who continued their struggles in front of goal.

Swansea, on the other hand, stormed to victory courtesy of goals from forward Jamal Lowe. The Swans now sit as high as third- six points away from their Welsh counterparts.

Lack of creativity continues

From a defensive point of view, the goals conceded will worry manager Neil Harris. The lack of creativity going forward will be of more concern, however.

The Bluebirds once again struggled in the final third against Swansea. In contrast to the Swans’ 11 shots taken, with four of those on target, and two converted, Cardiff took just eight strikes at goal in which two were on target.

As the lack of creativity continues to be a thorn in the side of Harris’ team, they will undoubtedly continue to plummet down the table. With January arriving, perhaps a solution will be found through fresh faces.

Harry Wilson struggling

Following a loan move at Bournemouth last season, in which he struggled to maintain consistency, Harry Wilson arrived at Cardiff hoping to re-establish himself as a player.

Since the loan move, however, the Liverpool man has failed to replicate previous heights shown at Derby County. Instead, at times, he has struggled to make an impact.

The winger has been involved in as little as five goals in 13 appearances this season at Cardiff- leaving many disappointed. He was meant to become a key figure in the Bluebirds’ frontline but has had little to no impact for Neil Harris.

Consistency needed

The hope for Cardiff fans at the start of the season would have been the playoff places. Yet, looking at the results, they are set to be disappointed once more come the end of the season.

The fact is, they lack the consistency needed to eventually reach the glory of a Wembley victory. With each step forward, comes two frustrating steps back for Neil Harris.