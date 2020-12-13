Stoke City have confirmed on their official club website that young star Tyrese Campbell is set to miss the rest of the season.

In-form attacker Tyrese Campbell was forced off the pitch 55 minutes into their midweek defeat to Cardiff City.

The 20-year-old was absent from Saturday’s draw with Derby County and now, a damning update has emerged regarding his injury.

“A cruel blow”

The Potters confirmed on Sunday that Campbell is set to miss the rest of the season.

After consulting specialists, the club’s worst fears have been confirmed with the former Manchester City starlet unlikely to feature again in the 2020/21 campaign.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Stoke boss Michael O’Neill reacted to the news, saying:

“It’s a cruel blow for us but even more so for Tyrese, a young man with a great future who had been performing so well for us this season.”

In flying form

Prior to the injury picked up vs Cardiff, Campbell had been in top form.

Featuring on both wings as well as through the middle, Campbell has nailed down a spot in O’Neill’s starting 11 this season.

In 18 games across all competitions, he netted seven goals and laid on seven assists. Overall, Campbell scored 18 goals and provided 10 assists in 65 appearances for Stoke’s senior side.

How will Stoke cope?

It will be interesting to see how O’Neill adapts his side to deal with Campbell’s absence.

Josh Tymon played at left-wing vs Derby County while the out of favour Tom Ince has come off the bench in the last two games.