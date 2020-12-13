Swindon Town should keep young star Scott Twine at loan club Newport County for the rest of the season and instead sign Blackburn Rovers midfielder Brad Lyons on loan.

As covered here on The72 on Sunday morning, it has been speculated that Swindon Town could recall youngster Scott Twine from his loan spell at Newport County.

The Robins are looking to stay in League One and could recall loan star Twine to help them do so.

However, a better option could be to let Twine see out the season on loan and instead, bring Blackburn Rovers midfielder Brad Lyons on a temporary basis.

Flourishing in the Under-23s

Lyons is yet to make his senior debut for Blackburn but he has thoroughly impressed for their Under-23s side this season.

In seven games, Lyons has scored five goals from midfield, laying on one assist. He was at his best in their most recent game, scoring both goals in a 2-1 win over Liverpool’s second-string side.

Senior experience

Despite not appearing for Rovers’ senior side, the 23-year-old has already played 124 games of senior football.

Lyons played 97 times for Coleraine’s senior side after making his way through their youth ranks, netting 17 goals and providing nine assists.

The midfielder also spent time on loan with St Mirren in the second half of the 2018/19 season. With the Scottish club, Lyons scored once and laid on two assists in 17 appearances.

Keeping Twine at Newport

Recalling Twine could add more creativity and goalscoring threat to John Sheridan’s side. However, keeping him out on loan would see him get a full season of League Two football under his belt.

The Exiles are in with a good shout of promotion this season and having Twine involved in a successful campaign could do wonders for his development.

Over to you…

Swindon Town fans, what would you do? Would you keep Twine out on loan and bring in Lyons or bring Twine back and opt against a move for the Blackburn man? Let us know your thoughts below.

What would you do?