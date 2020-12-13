In the end it was almost inevitable, and sadly so, that someone had to answer for Bradford City’s crumbling form. That ‘someone’ was Stuart McCall who was sacked earlier this Sunday – someting covered here on The72.

As with any vacancy, there will be early candidates polishing their CVs ready to hand in to Valley Parade as well as City bosses looking to get the right person in ready for the 2021 slog. Here’s are five outsiders bring tipped for the hotseat.

David Flitcroft (previous – Mansfield Town):

former Rochadale and Bury player Flitcroft has been out of a managerialo job since leaving Mansfield Town in May 2019. He’s currently the assistant manager to Ian Evatt at City’s League Two rivals Boton Wanderers. Previos experience has seen him take charge of Barnsley, Bury and Swindon before his time at the Stags.

Paul Heckingbottom (previous – Hibernian):

Heckinbottom has been out of a full-time managerial job since leaving SPL side Hibs in November last year. He’s currently in charge of Sheffield United Under-23s. Before his time in Scotland, Barnsley-born Heckingbottom managed his hometown club as well as a short stint of 16 games at Leeds United.

Simon Grayson (previous – Blackpool):

Another name being touted for the vacant Valley Parade hotseat is former Bantams boss Simon Grayson who has been out of a job since leaving Blackpool in February. Grayson was in charge at Bradford for 14 games between Februay-May 2018. Has also managed the likes of Leeds United, Huddersfield and Preston North End.

Gary Holt (previous – Livingston FC):

Holt was released from his duties as Livingston FC managerafter two year’s of service in late November. He managed them for 93 games – gaining an average of 1.20 point-per-match. Before that, previous experience came from a 53-game stint in charge at Falkirk and two yerars as an assistant manager at Norwich City.

Jonathan Woodgate (previous – Middlesbrough)

A name being linked as a long-shot arrival is former Boro boss Woodgate. He was released by the Teessiders near the end of June this year – his first job in management. Bags of playing experience at the likes of Leeds United, Newcastle and Real Madrid to call on.

Bradford fans, right decision to sack McCall?