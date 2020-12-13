Speaking to Birmingham Live, Birmingham City boss Aitor Karanka has revealed his admiration for Watford star Troy Deeney, admitting he would love to sign him in the future.

Striker Troy Deeney was the hero for Watford on Saturday as Vladimir Ivic’s side secured a 1-0 win over Birmingham City.

Deeney netted from the spot with five minutes left in the second half after Kristian Pedersen brought down Stipe Perica.

A much-needed away win

Watford’s away form had been faltering, with Saturday’s win at St Andrew’s ending a six-game winless run on the road thanks to Deeney’s goal.

The win sees the Hornets rise to fourth in the table, four points away from Norwich City at the top.

High praise from Karanka

After the game, match-winner Deeney received high praise from Birmingham boss Karanka.

Speaking to Birmingham Live, the Spaniard said he “loves” the 32-year-old. Karanka went on to say that he would love to sign Deeney, who is a Blues fan. Here’s what he had to say:

“I love him because ever since I’ve been here I’ve loved him.

“I don’t just see him as a good player because everyone can see how good he is, but I like him because I’ve spent a bit of time with him and you can see he’s a proper leader in the changing room.

“I have a very good relationship with him; he’s a top player.

“If he wants to come,” Karanka said when asked if he would like to sign Deeney.

“I need to speak to the CEO to see if we can borrow him! One day – hopefully.”

Out of contract next summer

Deeney’s current deal at Vicarage Road is set to expire next season, leaving his future at the club up in the air.

He was heavily linked with a move away in the summer, so it will be interesting to see if those rumours circulate once again in January.

