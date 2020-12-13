At the start of the season, many were full of praise for Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers side, but, following a couple of disappointing results in quick succession, their chances of causing the biggest of upsets have slimmed significantly.

In their most recent test, Rovers were left without the three points once more courtesy of goals from Teemu Pukki against an in-form Norwich City side.

Mowbray can certainly take some positives from the performance, however, in a game when lessons were learned.

Harvey Elliott the key

Since arriving from Liverpool on loan, Harvey Elliott has emerged as one of the best young players in the Championship and is proving to be a key figure in the Rovers frontline.

The 17-year-old may have ended the game against the Canaries on the losing side, but his goal more than proved his worth.

The equalising strike, which saw the Liverpool man take on the Norwich backline in stunning individual fashion before slotting home superbly, took his goals tally to three for the season.

Top six woes

Blackburn have impressed many this season, especially at the start. Yet, it has to be mentioned, whenever they are faced with a challenge, they seem to come up short.

Whilst smashing goals past Derby County and Huddersfield is impressive, their record against the top six is not- plunging their playoff chances into doubt.

Mowbray’s side are yet to beat any of the teams that currently occupy the all-important top six places having played against Bournemouth, Watford, Swansea and Reading.

If Rovers want to stand a chance of causing an upset this season, their record against their closest rivals must improve.

Armstrong slowing down

At the start of the campaign, Adam Armstrong was in arguably the best form of his career having netted 14 times in 16 games to propel his side up the table.

The forward has struggled to find the net more recently, however, as we approach Christmas. And this will worry Rovers who are often so reliant on the former Newcastle forward’s goals.

In comparison to previous games, Armstrong looked far less a threat against the quality of Norwich – something that will become a growing concern at Ewood Park.