Wycombe Wanderers should look to join the chase for AFC Wimbledon star Joe Pigott in the January transfer window.

Wycombe Wanderers have struggled for goals in their first season of Championship football.

As it stands, Gareth Ainsworth’s side sit in 23rd place after 18 games, two ahead of last-placed Sheffield Wednesday and two away from safety.

Problems in front of goal

Overall, the Chairboys have netted just 11 Championship goals this season. Only Derby County and the aforementioned Wednesday have scored less.

With that taken into consideration, Wycombe should look to bolster their attacking ranks with the signing of AFC Wimbledon star Joe Pigott in the January transfer window

Attracting Championship interest

Wycombe would not be the only second-tier side looking to side Pigott if they went in for him next month.

As covered here on The72, Derby, Birmingham City, Bristol City and Huddersfield Town have all been said keen.

Wycombe’s current options

The Chairboys brought in Uche Ikpeazu in the summer but injuries have hampered his time at the club. Fan favourite Adebayo Akinfenwa, 30-year-old Josh Parker and Welshman Alex Samuel are all yet to get off the mark.

Scott Kashket is Wycombe’s top scorer with four so far, with set-piece specialist Joe Jacobson their second top scorer with two.

Pigott’s goalscoring pedigree

Pigott is one of Wimbledon’s standout stars and has shown why this season. The striker has scored 10 goals and four assists in 20 games across all competitions this season.

Overall, the former Charlton Athletic man has scored 42 times and provided 12 assists in 125 games for the Dons.

The signing of the 27-year-old could provide Ainsworth with some much-needed goalscoring threat as Wycombe fight to maintain their Championship status.

