Boundary Park, Oldham Athletic’s ground, is becoming somewhat of a graveyard for Bradford City managers. It has claimed the last two Bantams bosses.

Today, after a fifth, consecutive League Two loss yesterday at the hands of the Latics, Stuart McCall was relieved of his duties at the West Yorkshire club. A 3-1 defeat at the hands of Harry Kewell’s side mirrored similar circumstances last year when a 3-0 loss saw Gary Bowyer lose his position at Valley Parade.

McCall feels the heat as Bantams sack club legend

Five consecutive League Two defeats was never going to cut the mustard with those in charge at Valley Parade, that proved to be the case. It’s even worse if you add in a cup defeat to make it ‘six-of-the-worst’.

Whichever measure that you take, McCall had outstayed his welcome at the club and his 3rd spell as manager has been abruptly brought to an enddespite him only signing a contract extension recently. It is an end that sees the Bantams deep in a relegation battle.

McCall’s sacking was obviously going to be something that Bradford City fans would talk about and that has been seen on social media – Twitter in particular. Here is a selection of how some Bantams fans have responded to the news of McCall’s departure from Valley Parade.

‘Undoubtedly the correct decision’ ‘Right move’ – Bantams fans on McCall’s sacking

However, some City fans aren’t convinced that this is the right move at the right time. Here’s a small selection of some of the counter-arguments:

Right decision or wrong decision to sack Stuart McCall?

