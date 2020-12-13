Boundary Park, Oldham Athletic’s ground, is becoming somewhat of a graveyard for Bradford City managers. It has claimed the last two Bantams bosses.

Today, after a fifth, consecutive League Two loss yesterday at the hands of the Latics, Stuart McCall was relieved of his duties at the West Yorkshire club. A 3-1 defeat at the hands of Harry Kewell’s side mirrored similar circumstances last year when a 3-0 loss saw Gary Bowyer lose his position at Valley Parade.

McCall feels the heat as Bantams sack club legend

Five consecutive League Two defeats was never going to cut the mustard with those in charge at Valley Parade, that proved to be the case. It’s even worse if you add in a cup defeat to make it ‘six-of-the-worst’.

Whichever measure that you take, McCall had outstayed his welcome at the club and his 3rd spell as manager has been abruptly brought to an end – despite him only signing a contract extension recently. It is an end that sees the Bantams deep in a relegation battle.

McCall’s sacking was obviously going to be something that Bradford City fans would talk about and that has been seen on social media – Twitter in particular. Here is a selection of how some Bantams fans have responded to the news of McCall’s departure from Valley Parade.

‘Undoubtedly the correct decision’ ‘Right move’ – Bantams fans on McCall’s sacking

Undoubtedly the correct decision for #bcafc and McCall to part ways. The next actions of the club are now crucial potentially to our survival not only in the league but as a club. A new manager alone will not arrest the decline. — Mark Taylor (@mark_taylor31) December 13, 2020

Always a sad day when a manger loses his job. Even more so when it’s McCall. His legacy as a player will never be tarnished. But the right move. A decision for the good of the club moving forward. #bcafc — BCBCFBCFCOK (@ben2304) December 13, 2020

The right decision for McCall to go. Preserves his status as a City legend and it just wasn’t meant to be as manager. The new manager needs some serious backing because there are 6/7 of the current first team who don’t deserve another game for the club! #bcafc — Dan (@BantamDxn) December 13, 2020

So new thing is we werent under threat of relegation but without McCall we are now? State of those people. Support #bcafc not one individual. It's a football club not a cult. — Nige_Hally (@nige_hally) December 13, 2020

Seven and a half months The average stint of a #bcafc manager under Rahic/Rupp (taking out the non-playing months due to Covid under McCall) This is ridiculous. We can't continue to operate like this — cнrιѕ (@Suttynotsweep) December 13, 2020

Never nice seeing someone loss there job but let’s be honest McCall had us looking down and out and relegation bound, the best thing to do is bring someone else in and let them have a transfer window and the chance to turn us round,Stuart will always be a Bradford legend #bcafc — lewis wadsworth (@lewiswadsworth1) December 13, 2020

Sad that its ended this way for McCall, think we all really wanted it to work this time but it just wasn't meant to be .#bcafc — east bierley bantams (@eastbbantams) December 13, 2020

Sad news but inevitable – and it will hurt Stuart McCall that he knows the current situation at #bcafc is on him — Simon Parker (@ParkerTandA) December 13, 2020

However, some City fans aren’t convinced that this is the right move at the right time. Here’s a small selection of some of the counter-arguments:

Another decision made for short term interests. Every time we’ve done this since McCall’s second spell, we’ve gone backwards (in terms of league position: McCall > Grayson > Collins > Hopkin > Bowyer > McCall) Let’s hope history doesn’t repeat itself #BCAFC — Toby Capstick (@TCapper78) December 13, 2020

No direction at all from the top at #bcafc. Back Bowyer in transfer window – sack him a match later; give McCall new contract – sack him under a month later. No forward planning and consistently hit the panic button when things go wrong; huge issue holding the club back — Alex Saldanha (@AlexSaldanha95) December 13, 2020

Love McCall but ultimately the decision had to be made. The players have to take a huge amount of responsibility too. Club needs reform from top to bottom #bcafc — Oliver Jack (@olibenson1986) December 13, 2020

Right decision or wrong decision to sack Stuart McCall?