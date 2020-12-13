Reading’s Michael Olise is a ‘top target’ of Leeds United’s ahead of the January transfer window.

The 19-year-old has this season announced himself as one of the Football League’s most exciting players.

Having broke through last time round under Jose Gomes and then mark Bowen, Olise has now under Veljko Paunovic become one of Reading’s main assets.

He scored the winner in the Royals’ 1-0 win at QPR yesterday – his third goal of the season having featured in all 18 Championship games so far.

Last month, it was reported that Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa had identified Olise as a ‘top target’ ahead of January.

Also linked are the like of Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Leeds though seem most keen and they could yet make a January move for the player tipped to cost upwards of £40million.

A steep asking price, both parties might yet consider a play-plus-cash deal should one materialise, and Leeds’ Tyler Roberts could be the man who heads the other way.

Not a like-for-like replacement, but the Welsh international offers a versatile and attacking threat that could be of interest to Reading.

The 21-year-old scored four goals in 23 Championship appearances for Leeds last time round, having made seven Premier League appearances in this season.

The bulk of those have come from the bench though and Bielsa might be open to letting him leave the club, potentially as part of the deal that could see Olise head to Elland Road.

The Frenchman looks set to leave Reading – either in January or in the summer – and as well as claiming a big sum for the youngster, both Bielsa and Paunovic should consider this swap deal.