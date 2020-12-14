Bournemouth are the top goalscorers in the Championship, but they could still benefit with fresh faces at both ends of the pitch in January.

The Cherries have been nothing short of impressive in front of goal, yet they have dropped points in nine of their 18 league games this season. A record that will need improving if they are to challenge for the Championship title.

Here is who Bournemouth could sign:



Dean Henderson

Bournemouth were linked with a shock loan move for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson earlier in the season.

The Englishman is currently playing second-fiddle to David De Gea and is becoming increasingly unsettled at Old Trafford.

A January move looks nailed on for the 23-year-old, but with Asmir Begovic proving his worth of late, Jason Tindall might be turning his attention to other positions on the pitch.

Marcus Edwards

Edwards may just be the ideal signing in January to accompany Dominic Solanke up front. The Englishman current plays in Portugal, after leaving Tottenham in 2019, Edwards has gone from strength-to-strength.

His performances in the Europa League last season raised eyebrows all across England and it seems that Bournemouth would be one of those clubs interested in his services.

Kayden Jackson

The Josh King saga continues to swirl around the Bournemouth air, ever since their relegation last season. Whilst his future is uncertain, the club may be interested in signing his replacement as early as next month.

Kayden Jackson may be a name to consider, a striker in League One who has been of interest to several Championship clubs in the past.