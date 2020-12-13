Sheffield Wednesday were on an awful slide when it proved too much and Garry Monk was sacked. That slide continues under Tony Pulis.

Pulis isn’t one to hide this and pulled no punches with his after-game thoughts. This was evident in the following tweeted video from Sheffield Star reporter Joe Crann:

“Of the clubs I’ve managed, it’s probably the most disjointed… We’ve got five 10s, and not really a centre forward.” #SWFC pic.twitter.com/E9KFYxHSKx — Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) December 12, 2020

Sheffield Wednesday – both disjointed and disparaged

Talking of the balance in the squad of players that he’s inherited, Pulis is not a happy man. He says of this imbalance: “Out of all the clubs I’ve managed it’s probably as most disjointed a group as I’ve managed.”

Pulis elaborates on this by laying bare his thoughts of the squad as an indicator to why the Owls problems persist. On what he has at his disposal, Pulis states:

“And if you look at it, there’s six centre-halves; I don’t think we’ve got a left-back. We’ve got five 10s and really not a centre-forward.”

Moving forward – Pulis and January



With a strength of feeling such as expressed here, there is little doubt that Tony Pulis is of a mind that things must change. His words are unequivocal.

That change will need to wait until January when the Owls heirarchy must back their manager to the hilt. Should they not do so, there’s the rub.

Failure to back Pulis suffieciently in the January transfer market will mean, at best, a long struggle with relegation and, at worst, a relegation to League One.

For Wednesday fans, the latter is something that does not bear thinking about.



Is Tony Pulis right? Are Sheffield Wednesday 'disjointed' as a team?