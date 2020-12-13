After just 10 months, Stuart McCall’s third spell as Bradford City manager has come to an end.

Their form in League Two has been abysmal this season, and the last straw was a run of five straight defeats that has left them in real relegation peril.

Usually after such a run of results, there would usually be relief from supporters that their club had taken action. This time, there should be no such feeling.

While the results have been poor for a club of that stature and a squad with that budget and quality, the problems run far deeper than that.

There have been serious problems at the club since the Edin Rahic era, as a lack of ambition when the momentum was with the club saw them regress from their 2017 peak.

That year they reached the League One play-off final under McCall, losing out to Millwall at Wembley.

The manager was unable to build on that achievement and mount a real push for promotion to the Championship, and paid with his own job the following season despite being in the play-offs at the time.

Fast forward just two years – and four permanent managers – to this February, and McCall returned to a mid-table League Two club.

Upheaval had continued in the boardroom and an incoherent transfer strategy left the team looking weaker with every window. Another slow summer after the Covid-19 shutdown meant that that his latest reign simply never got off the ground.

McCall has made some mistakes, for sure. But the players have questions to answer and, most of all, those above have questions to answer.

Just over two weeks ago, a new chief executive was appointed in Ryan Sparks, and his first action was to hand McCall a contract extension despite their poor form. What was intended to be a decisive move has very quickly become a foolish one.

A new manager may help steer Bradford clear of relegation this season, but all of the long-term problems that have got the club where they are remain.