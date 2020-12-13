Southampton defender Jack Stephens has made just four Premier League appearances this season – could he be a good addition at Bournemouth?

Jason Tindall’s side sit in 2nd-place of the Championship table after their 5-0 whitewash of Huddersfield Town yesterday.

They look good for an immediate return to the Premier League but Tindall will no doubt be looking at where he can bolster his squad in next month’s transfer window.

With goals-a-plenty the Cherries boss might be considering a defensive addition – his side have scored 34 goals in 18 Championship games, conceding 16.

Bournemouth have often rotated their defence with the likes of Chris Mepham, Lloyd Kelly, Steve Cook and Jack Simpson sharing responsibility in the middle.

But another, perhaps more experienced name wouldn’t go amiss in their bid for promotion, and Stephens could be just that player.

The 26-year-old has proved a late bloomer in his career.

A product of the Saints academy, he made his league debut for the club in the 2016/17 season and would last time round prove to be an influential player under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Stephens though has fallen down the pecking order and with Jan Bednarek having recently signed an extended deal, it only spells more bench time for Stephens.

His future could quickly come into doubt next month.

He’s still plenty of footballing years ahead of him and having proved his worth in the top-flight, there would likely be teams interested should he look for a move.

Be that permanently or on loan, Bournemouth could be the ideal place for Stephens.

Locality favours him, and with Bournemouth looking strong this season it’d make for an attractive destination.

Tindall could do worse than looking at a potential move for Stephens next month – given the circumstances, a loan move for the second-half of this season might be a realistic idea.