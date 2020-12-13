According to a report from TEAMtalk, MK Dons starlet Matthew Sorinola is attracting significant interest from the Premier League.

Young full-back Matthew Sorinola has emerged as a starting player for MK Dons this season.

The 19-year-old has made the left-back spot his own in Russell Martin’s side. Now, it has been claimed that Sorinola is attracting interest from the Premier League and Championship.

Big clubs queueing up

TEAMtalk reported on Sunday that Premier League sides Leeds United, Newcastle United, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Burnley and West Brom have all taken a look at Sorinola this season.

Championship trio Brentford, Bournemouth and Middlesbrough are also said to be keeping an eye on the League One starlet.

Sorinola’s season so far

The youngster has flourished on the left-hand side for Martin’s MK Dons. Overall, he has played 17 times across all competitions, scoring once and laying on two assists.

Martin’s main formation has been 3-5-2, seeing Sorinola deployed in a left-midfield/ left-wing back role.

He made his senior debut for MK last season, with all three appearances in the 2019/20 campaign coming in the EFL Trophy.

What next for Sorinola?

With a host of Premier League and Championship clubs linked, it will be interesting to see how his situation pans out.

MK Dons are no strangers to selling top young talents to bigger clubs, the most notable being Spurs star Dele Alli.

Over to you…

Do you think Sorinola will seal a move away from MK Dons in January or will he stay? Let us know what you think in the poll below.

Will Sorinola stay at MK Dons?