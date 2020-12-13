Huddersfield Town’s frontline has taken a further hit this weekend with an injury to striker Danny Ward.

The Terriers endured a miserable afternoon on the south coast yesterday as Bournemouth inflicted a 5-0 defeat on Carlos Corberban’s side.

But the bad news didn’t end there, with two players forced off with injuries and one of those looking particularly concerning.

Ward, making only his second league start for the club, had to be taken off in the second half of the match a hamstring problem, having already missed a lot of action this season with a similar injury.

Corberan also brought off goalkeeper Ben Hamer as an injury concern, with deputy Ryan Schofield taking over between the posts, but the head coach said that this was only done as a precaution.

The Spanish boss told BBC Radio Leeds: “Ben Hamer felt painful in the groin and in that moment he was thinking that if he continued playing he could have another important injury.

“Danny Ward was another change that we needed because of injury. Now again he has a problem in the hamstring.

“With this type of injury, when we’ve lost Schindler, we’ve lost Stearman, we’ve lost Koroma.

“Now we’re going to lose Danny Ward. With Ben Hamer we hope not.”

It has been a sorry week on the injury front for the Terriers, after the news that in-form winger Josh Koroma would be out for three months with a hamstring injury.

The same issue has also ruled Richard Stearman out until February, while his centre-back partner Christopher Schindler is expected to be sidelined until March with a knee injury.

They also remain without Tommy Elphick, who continues his lengthy recover from an ACL injury, in that department.

The latest injuries came despite Corberan’s attempts to rotate the squad to avoid such issues, with the likes of Pipa, Isaac Mbenza and Fraizer Campbell left out of the starting line-up.

Huddersfield’s heavy defeat ended a run of uplifting back-to-back wins, leaving them 14th in the Championship table ahead of Wednesday night’s trip to Coventry City.