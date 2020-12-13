Bradford City are in the hunt for a new manager after sacking Stuart McCall, as covered by The72. Here are five early candidates for the job-

Phil Parkinson

Could the Bantams bring him back to Valley Parade? He managed the Yorkshire side from 2011 to 2016 and got them promoted to League One as well getting to the League Cup final during his time at the club. He is available after being sacked by Sunderland recently.



His most recent spell at the Stadium of Light didn’t work out and he could be tempted by a return to familiar surroundings.

Nigel Adkins

He has bags of experience in the Football League and could see the Bradford job as an opportunity to get back into the dugout. The 55-year-old has previously managed Scunthorpe United, Southampton, Reading, Sheffield United and Hull City.

He has been out of the dugout for over a year since leaving the Tigers. The former goalkeeper has been linked with various jobs over the past 12 months but is waiting for the right opportunity. He worked under difficult ownership at Hull and did a decent job with them in the Championship.

Graham Alexander

Bradford could look to hand him a swift return to the game. He was sacked by fellow League Two side Salford City last month, despite the Ammies being the top six at the time.

The ex-Burnley midfielder has got previous managerial experience from spells at Fleetwood Town and Scunthorpe and may be interested in the Bantams’ vacancy now.

Sad to see McCall go, Bradford fans?