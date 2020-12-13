Stuart McCall has said he is “disappointed” after being sacked by League Two side Bradford City.

The 56-year-old had been in charge for less than a year, but the end of his third spell as manager was announced today.

He won only seven of his 29 matches since returning in February, and a 3-1 loss at Oldham Athletic yesterday – a sixth consecutive defeat in all competitions – proved the end.

The Bantams have announced that academy coaches Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars will take temporary charge of the team ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Crawley Town.

READ: Spurs join Dortmund in race to sign Championship youngster

Reacting to the decision to part ways, McCall told the club website: “I am obviously disappointed it has ended like this for everyone concerned, but am thankful for the opportunity we were given – and the support we have received throughout.

“Kenny and I were excited to return to the club and were desperate to bring success, though results have not been good enough.

“I would like to wish everyone at Bradford City nothing but the very best for the future.”

The former Scottish international had two spells at Valley Parade as a player, making over 400 appearances for the club and captaining them to promotion to the Premier League in 1999.

McCall first took charge as manager in 2007 and would go on to spend more than three years in charge.

He returned for a second stint back in 2016, going on to reach the League One play-off final in his first season back in charge, losing out to Millwall.

McCall was sacked with the club in sixth place in League One and have been suffering since, struggling in the fourth-tier after he was called in once more to take over from Gary Bowyer.

He has been unable to engineer a turnaround, however, and the Bantams have endured a miserable campaign, kept out of the relegation zone only on goal difference after a run of five straight league defeats.