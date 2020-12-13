Liverpool’s assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders has said how ‘he wishes’ Blackburn Rovers’ on loan youngster Harvey Elliot was at Anfield.

The 17-year-old joined Blackburn Rovers on a season-long loan in October.

He’s since made 13 Championship appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side, scoring three goals – he netted Rovers’ only goal in their 2-1 defeat to Norwich City yesterday.

Speaking to Liverpool Echo, Lijnders spoke of Elliot, and said how he wished he was still at Liverpool for their Premier League campaign:

“I miss him! I would have loved to continue working with him, but it’s a good decision of course because he can play many games and he can show what he’s really about.

“It says a lot that he didn’t need a lot of time to adapt because he has this overview, this technical level, this maturity for his age is unbelievable.

READ: Spurs join Dortmund in race to sign Championship youngster

“At the same time, the constant threat of the final pass and the dribble and the shot. We miss him, to be honest, we really miss him. We wish he were here with us.”

Elliot having played so well for Blackburn this season could yet face a contested January.

Last season saw Chelsea recall Conor Gallagher from his Charlton Athletic loan spell in January, only to be loaned out to the better-performing Swansea City soon after.

Liverpool could yet be planning the same with Elliot – potentially loaning him out to a Premier League club even – or they could yet be considering him for their own fixtures.

His talent is on show this season and Blackburn fans have been quick to praise the youngster – he’s as exciting a prodigy as the Championship’s season in a while, and he looks destined for a career of top-flight football.