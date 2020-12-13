Bradford City have sacked manager Stuart McCall after less than a year in charge of the League Two club.

McCall, 56, returned to the club for a third spell as boss in February, but a dreadful run of form this season has seen his latest reign brought to an end.

He won only seven of his 29 matches, and a 3-1 loss at Oldham Athletic yesterday – a sixth consecutive defeat in all competitions – proved the end.

The Bantams have announced that academy coaches Mark Trueman and Conor Sellars will take temporary charge of the team ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Crawley Town.

The club’s chief executive officer, Ryan Sparks, said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank Stuart and Kenny for their efforts over the past 10 months.

“This decision was not taken lightly, and we have done everything in our power to support them during their time at the club.

“Unfortunately, we have taken only four points from our last 10 games, and find ourselves in a battle at the wrong end of the table.

“And, with a host of important fixtures – and the January transfer window – on the horizon, we felt now was the right time to move in a different direction.”

The former Scottish international had two spells at Valley Parade as a player, making over 400 appearances for the club.

McCall first took charge as manager in 2007, spending more than three years in charge.

He returned for a second spell in 2016 and enjoyed the most success, reaching the League One play-off final in his first season only to miss out on promotion to Millwall.

McCall was sacked with the club in sixth place in the third tier and they have been in freefall since, struggling in League Two when he was called in once more to take over from Gary Bowyer earlier this year.

He has been unable to engineer a turnaround, however, and the Bantams have endured a miserable campaign, kept out of the relegation zone only on goal difference after a run of five straight league defeats.