Birmingham City could do with more options and depth in attacking areas.

The Blues should look to bring in some reinforcements this winter to help them climb up the league table after a slow start to life under Aitor Karanka.

One player they were linked with in the last transfer window was Tottenham Hotspur’s Jack Clarke, as covered by The72, as they should reignite their interest in him in January.

Clarke, who is 19 years old, never plays for Spurs’ first-team and should go out on loan again next month to get some more experience under his belt. He has proven himself in the Championship in the past and would be a shrewd loan signing by the Blues.

He spent the second-half of last season on loan in the Championship at QPR and Jose Mourinho’s men need to send him somewhere else now to get more minutes.

The London club signed him from Leeds United in the summer of 2019 and immediately loaned him back to Elland Road before recalling him in January.

Clarke rose up through the youth ranks at Thorp Arch and went onto play 25 times for Marcelo Bielsa’s side, chipping in with two goals. However, they left him out when he re-joined the club and he switched to QPR.

Birmingham lost 1-0 at home to Watford yesterday and again proved their need to add a bit more quality going forward.

Clarke fits the bill for the Midlands club as he is young and exciting talent who will want to prove a point to Spurs.