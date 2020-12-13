Derby County were last month linked with the appointment of Swansea City manager Steve Cooper.

Having parted ways with Phillip Cocu last month, Derby County are yet to name their next permanent manager.

Wayne Rooney and co have taken interim charge and have since guided the Rams to a five-game unbeaten run, their last being a goalless draw with Stoke City yesterday.

Plenty of names have been linked with the vacancy – John Terry was seemingly leading the pack, with the potential appointment of Rooney still not being ruled out.

Links with Cooper though proved a shock, but many Derby County fans were excited by the possibility.

Having broke last month, Cooper’s Derby links have seemingly quietened down. But The Sun’s Alan Nixon had this update on the potential appointment:

It’s big compo. And they’ve not sorted out their takeover yet. https://t.co/OW0KcIbKX3 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) December 13, 2020

Derby County are still in talks to finalise their takeover deal.

The talks have seemingly placed their search for a new manager to one side and with Rooney slowly turning things around, their search for a manager might wait a little longer.

Even so, with Swansea City flying-high in the Championship and Derby still struggling near the foot, Cooper’s appointment seems as unlikely as it first was.

Stranger things have happened in football though and Derby fans are still clearly thinking about Cooper and his potential move to Pride Park.

Pending the takeover bid, and Derby’s upcoming fortunes under Rooney, Cooper might come back into the managerial rumour mill.