Cardiff City shot themselves in the foot during their 2-0 defeat to Swansea City in the Championship yesterday.

Jamal Lowe scored either side of half-time to hand Swansea their third win in four Welsh derbies.

His first came after a calamity of errors from the Cardiff City defence, ending in Alex Smithies fumbling the ball over the line.

The second was a fine finish but only possible after the Cardiff defence had backed off relentlessly.

Both Sean Morrison and Curtis Nelson have come under criticism this season and Neil Harris may be considering adding some competition in the heart of defence next month.

One man who could provide just that is West Brom’s Cedric Kipre.

READ: Spurs join Dortmund in race for Championship starlet

The 24-year-old left Wigan Athletic for the newly-promoted West Brom over summer, but he’s yet to make his Premier League debut for the club.

Having featured twice in the EFL Cup, Kipre has never made it off the bench in the Premier League and reports are tipping him for a January loan move.

Having featured 36 times for Wigan in the Championship last season, the 24-year-old is a proven defender, and one who would likely welcome a Championship loan deal next month.

Cardiff have a half-decent defensive record with 16 goals conceded in their opening 18 games of the season, but their defeat yesterday highlighted a lack of quality at the back.

Kipre showed his quality last season and his arrival at Cardiff might bring more out of the likes of Morrison and Nelson, as Cardiff look for another unlikely top-six finish.