When it comes to goals, not many are better in the Championship than Blackburn Rovers. Finding the back of the net has not been their downfall. Instead, failing to beat those above them has.

It may sound obvious, but, if you want to complete the great climb out of England’s second tier, you must fend off any promotion rivals when given the chance.

And Rovers simply haven’t. Every time Toby Mowbray’s side have been tasked with defeating those in the all-important playoff places, they have failed miserably with the latest loss coming against Norwich City.

Rovers have also suffered defeats to Reading, Swansea City, Watford and Bournemouth.

All of a sudden, when placed against those with the clinical quality in the division, Mowbray’s side go from ruthless goal scorers to a side who look out of their depth.

Promotion talks have intensified at times this season, but, that statistic alone should put an end to any dreams of a Wembley victory come the end of the season.

The likes of Adam Armstrong and the always improving Harvey Elliott will undoubtedly continue to add the element of entertainment at Ewood Park.

Yet, as a collective, Blackburn do not seem to possess the needed quality to strive towards become the surprise package of the season.

Instead, perhaps a comfortable place in mid-table beckons; a position Rovers fans will take despite earlier dreams of the playoff places.

The fact is, if they do want to reach the top six, Mowbray’s side must start picking up points against playoff rivals such as Norwich, Reading and Swansea.