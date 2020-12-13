Newport County boss Michael Flynn has admitted Scott Twine could be recalled by Swindon Town this winter, as per a report by the South West Argus.

The Robins have a big decision to make on the attacking midfielder’s loan spell in League Two in January.

Twine, who is 21 years old, has impressed for promotion hopefuls Newport since joining them in the last transfer window. He has made 21 appearances for them in all competitions so far this term and has scored six goals.

He is being tipped for a bright future at the County Ground but they could be tempted to bring him back to help in their push for survival in League One.

Flynn has said: “Scott is enjoying his football and hopefully we can keep hold of him.”

Asked how they’ve managed to get the best out of him at Rodney Parade, he said: “It’s our coaching! We coach him to get into those areas and encourage him to be on the front foot and bright in the final third. He is doing well and it has been very pleasing having him here.

“I’m not sure whether Swindon will call him back. They might see it as valuable for him to have a full season out playing regularly because that’s better for him and he might be more useful for them in the future.”

Twine is a product of the Swindon academy and has played 32 times for their first-team so far in his career.

He is no stranger to going out on loan having previously gained experience with Chippenham Town and Waterford in the past.

The youngster has slotted in nicely at Newport and keeping him until the end of the campaign will boost their chances of promotion. However, they face a nervous wait next month to see what Swindon decide to do.